資料保留政策
We retain article and files data created by the user for 30 days after their subscription expires or is cancelled. After 30 days the data will be deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is removed 30 days after a subscription to Papermind has been cancelled or has expired. Customer data is available on request by emailing us at mailto:hello@papermind.co or contacting us via the contact form on our website.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in AWS S3 buckets and is encrypted while at rest using Amazons Server Side AES256 Encryption. Data is only transferred over HTTPS.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on AWS located in the United States.