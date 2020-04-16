資料刪除請求程序
When someone (the Requester) requests for Workona Inc. (the Company) to delete personal data (the Customer Data), the data deletion request is forwarded to the Company's Data Protection Officer (privacy@workona.com) for processing. The Data Protection Officer then follows the Company's standardized "Processing Data Deletion Requests" procedure.
The procedure first requires verification that the Requester is authorized to request the data deletion. This verification is accomplished either 1) by confirming the Requester has access to the email address associated with the Customer Data, or 2) by confirming the Requester is an authorized representative of the organization that owns the domain of the primary email address associated with the Customer Data. After the Requester has been verified to be authorized, the Data Protection Officer ensures all Customer Data has been deleted from the Company's systems. All authorized data deletion requests will be processed within 30 days of verification.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。