資料保留政策
MoBerries GmbH will retain Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official data privacy policy. Customer Data will be retained for a period of one year after the last user activity.
資料封存與移除政策
MoBerries GmbH will remove Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and companies official privacy policy. Customer Data will be removed after one year of user inactivity or within 24 hours after data erasure request.
資料儲存政策
MoBerries GmbH will store Customer Data in accordance with European GDPR and and companies official data privacy policy.