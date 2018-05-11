Metashield Clean-up (https://metashieldclean-up.elevenpaths.com
) is a solution from ElevenPaths for analyzing and cleaning files metadata. Metashield Bot is a multiplatform bot that offers all the same functionalities as Metashield Clean-up. This tool facilitates user privacy and security protection in a friendly, intuitive and multiplatform way, just as Metashield guarantees. In addition, Metashield Bot provides a number of additional benefits, such as the intelligent analysis of office documents, which searches for malware by using our analysis technology 'DIARIO'.
More info -> https://msbot.e-paths.com/