隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.

資料封存與移除政策 By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Customers can request archival or access of data by contacting security@firehydrant.io

資料儲存政策 By default, a customer's data is stored for the duration of his or her contract with FireHydrant. Logs and other telemetry data may be retained for 60 days, and database backups may be retained for a longer period of time. The data may be deleted within one month after the contract ends, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管公司 Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes