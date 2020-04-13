Alerting, on-call, and incident management for teams that work in Slack
Sound the alarm, assemble the team, and work the problem — all without a single swivel of the chair. FireHydrant is the only all-in-one incident management platform that helps teams manage incidents from the moment something seems off until you’ve learned from the retro.
Companies like DocuSign, LaunchDarkly, 1Password, Duo, Snyk, and many more use FireHydrant to reduce manual work, get everyone on the same page, and improve time to resolution. Here’s how FireHydrant works across the entire incident lifecycle:
Team-based alerting and on-call scheduling
You built it, you own it, and now you can design the schedules, rules, and escalation policies you need for it. Get ultimate control over on-call management. Configure alerts to
Automated, unified incident response
Confidently move from declared to resolved in a shared workspace that brings your team and tools together in Slack without all the context switching.
Actionable learnings and analytics
Automatic data capture, guided retrospectives, and built-in metrics on everything from alert-to-noise to MTTX cement insight-driven improvement in your culture.
What makes up the FireHydrant platform?
:pager: Low-noise alerting
:spiral_calendar_pad: Simplified on-call management
:female-detective: Guided incident response
:ladder: Powerful Runbook automation
:world_map: Built-in service catalog
:mega: Customizable status pages
:handshake: 25+ Integrations
:building_construction: Fully open API
Checking the boxes? We’ve got you covered:
:white_check_mark:API-first
:white_check_mark:25+ integrations with tools like PagerDuty, Slack, DataDog and more
:white_check_mark:Terraform provider
:white_check_mark: Slack-first and web UI with feature parity
:white_check_mark:Soc II compliant
:white_check_mark:Meaningful AI roadmap
FireHydrant can meet you wherever you are on your reliability journey. Configure FireHydrant to work with your existing workflow or use preconfigured best practices right out of the box. Try it for free at https://app.firehydrant.io/registrations/new
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