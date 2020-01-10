資料刪除請求程序
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will get deleted from the active database during the next clean-up that occurs once every 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months. In case of your unpaid account being inactive for a continuous period of 120 days, we will terminate it after giving you prior notice and option to back-up your data.
HIPAA 規範
yes
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。