A knowledge sharing tool that can store internal knowledge in one place in Q & A and wiki.

The information that has been attributed to you until now is aggregated and can be searched at any time. By integrating Slack and Qast, flow information can be converted to stock information.

For example, pressing a specific emoji on a message on Slack will post that message to Qast.

Qast can be classified by folder or tag, making it easy to find information. Qast offers full functionality for free for 30 days. When the trial is over, you can select a paid plan according to the number of users and continue using it.

Payment by credit card or bank transfer is possible.