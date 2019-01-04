TeamGantt brings project scheduling online with gantt chart software that’s beautiful and easy for your whole team to use. Thousands of customers in over 120 countries love planning and managing their projects with TeamGantt.With TeamGantt for Slack, you can:* Take immediate action on Slack conversations so nothing slips through the cracks. Create a task using actions or slash commands.* View your daily task list and update task progress right from Slack. * Pull a list of active projects into Slack—and filter it by search term if you want.* Choose when and how often you want to be notified about TeamGantt tasks.* For a full list of TeamGantt for Slack slash commands, type /tg help into the message box. To take advantage of the TeamGantt for Slack integration, you’ll need to sign up for a TeamGantt account. Both free and paid plan options are available.