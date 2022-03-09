/nuclino search [query] slash command.:memo: Create: Add a new Nuclino item without leaving Slack using the slash command
/nuclino create [item title] or the shortcut
Create an item. You can also easily convert a Slack message into an item through message shortcuts.:bell: Notify: Receive Slack notifications about new team members, new workspaces, and new workspace members in Nuclino.:email: Share: Get the details of an item or cluster when sharing a Nuclino link in Slack.Missing something? Let us know which features you'd like to see added!
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。