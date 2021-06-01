資料保留政策
Customer data are kept as long as the Slack workspace exists, and as long as the contractual relationship with that customer exists or 24 months from the deletion of the user (subject to another retention period defined in a specific regulation).
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer deletion or customer archival request, Spendesk carries out the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, on all storage media and servers, within a maximum period of 15 days.
資料儲存政策
Customer data are stored redundantly at multiple physical locations in our cloud provider's data center in order to guarantee their availability. Those data are continuously backed up in a secure way and can be restored at any time.