Now Actions

ServiceNow®
makes work, work better for people - and that includes delivering great experiences at work.
You already collaborate with your team in Slack, but you need to log into your ServiceNow instance separately to keep up with incidents, tasks, and other events. Now, your ServiceNow notifications come to you in Slack so you can keep working in the channels your team already uses.
With ServiceNow Actions:
:wave::skin-tone-3: Say goodbye to the days of switching windows between Slack and ServiceNow to get work done
:desktop_computer: Get ServiceNow notifications with information and status updates in your Slack channels
:white_check_mark: Actionable notifications let you approve or reject a request without leaving your channel
:speech_balloon: Collaborate in context on a ServiceNow record
Users must have an active ServiceNow account to use this app in Slack.