Poll Everywhere

資料保留政策

Upon usage of any deletion feature (including customer use of this feature at contract termination) data is hard deleted from the database immediately. Our backup strategy for your data is rolling 30-day nightly snapshots. Therefore, after deletion, the only copy remaining is whatever has been included and backed up in our nightly snapshots and 30 days is the maximum retention period. Note this for legal discovery purposes, and note that any "Undo" or "Restore" of accidentally deleted data can only be recovered within 30 days. Also note that if a customer would like data to never be backed up, and be deleted immediately, they simply need to create/enter/collect data that day and delete it in the system before the nightly backup. The nightly backup takes place between midnight and 4AM Pacific Time. Web and application server logs are retained for 1 year.