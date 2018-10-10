資料刪除請求程序

You permit BrainBot to access, process and use a variety of data when you use the Service. When you use BrainBot with a Third Party Service, we obtain access to the data loaded into or stored in such Third Party Service by your organization’s users of such Third Party Service (collectively, the “Third Party Service Data”). When your Users communicate with our Service, or use our Service to distribute information to, or otherwise interreact with, other Users, our Service stores such communications (“Service Communications”). As between Customer and BrainBot, Customer shall be deemed the owner of the Third Party Service Data and the Service Communications (collectively, the “Customer Data”), subject only to the Operations License expressly granted by you to us in these Terms. For more information about the Customer Data we obtain and how we use it, please see our Privacy Policy. You are solely responsible for all your Customer Data. You represent and warrant that you own all your Customer Data, or you have all rights that are necessary to grant us the Operations License under these Terms. You also represent and warrant that neither your Customer Data, nor your use and provision of your Customer Data through the Service, nor any use of your Customer Data by BrainBot on or through the Service will infringe, misappropriate or violate a third party’s intellectual property rights, or rights of publicity or privacy, or result in the violation of any applicable law or regulation.