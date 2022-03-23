Vonage Business Communications

• Simply click the ‘Call’ button from within Slack, and see the option to start a video call either with Slack or VBC.
• Add multiple Slack or external users to a Vonage Video Meeting, with the option to use device audio and webcam, or to dial in remotely over PSTN.
• Dedicated dial-in numbers (50+ countries) and meeting PIN.
• Initiate video conferencing for one or multiple users, with full recording, screen sharing, whiteboarding and watch together functionality.
• See status, history, and many other features - all seamlessly integrated in Slack (recordings stored in VBC).
• Lock meetings to cap attendance or remove participants as needed.
• Full mobile support.
• Get a free 14-day VBC trial https://www.vonage.com/unified-communications/campaigns/slack-special-offer
Get more out of Slack by adding VBC today! Make and receive calls, initiate video conferencing and many other features - all seamlessly integrated into Slack.