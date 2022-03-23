Vonage Business Communications

As excerpted from the Vonage Global Terms of Service:

8. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; CUSTOMER DATA AND DATA DELETION A. Customer Data. As between Customer and Vonage, Customer owns and reserves all right, title, and interest in Customer Data. Customer authorizes Vonage to use the Customer Data to provide the Services and perform in accordance with the Agreement. B. Retention and Deletion of Call Recordings and Voicemails. Except as agreed by Vonage and Customer in writing, Vonage shall delete Call Recordings and Voicemails as follows: a. if CX Contact Center Services, in accordance with data storage terms set forth in the CX Service Description set forth here; b. if VBC Services, call recordings are retained until Customer deletes the data, or the Service(s) are cancelled, or until Customer utilizes all allotted storage space. Customer may download the data at any time prior to cancellation or termination of Service(s). Voicemail messages are retained for 90 days from the date the message was recorded and 7 days after cancellation or termination of the Service(s). c. Following the stated retention periods, the VBC Call Recordings and Voicemails are purged. C. Suggestions. Customer’s suggested improvements to and feedback regarding the Services are not Confidential Information, and Customer grants to Vonage an unrestricted, irrevocable, fully paid-up, and non-exclusive right to use such suggestions and feedback for any purpose. D. Vonage Services and Vonage Content. Vonage owns and reserves all right, title and interest in and to the Services and all improvements, modifications, and derivative works thereof. Other than the Customer Data, all Vonage Content is as between Customer and Vonage owned by Vonage. Customer shall not (and shall not allow third parties to) (i) decipher, decompile, disassemble, reverse engineer, or otherwise attempt to derive any source code or underlying ideas or algorithms of Vonage Content, except to the limited extent applicable laws specifically prohibit such reverse-engineering restrictions; or (ii) alter, modify, translate, or otherwise create derivative works of any part of the Vonage Content, except as may be authorized by specific licensing terms accompanying certain Software. E. Other Rights. Except as explicitly granted herein, neither Party is granted a license or other right (express, implied, or otherwise) to use any trademarks, copyrights, service marks, logos, trade names, patents, trade secrets, or other intellectual property of the other Party or its Affiliates without the express prior written authorization of the other Party. F. Restrictions. The Services may contain Vonage Content provided by Vonage, Vonage’s partners and customers, or other third parties, that are subject to and protected by copyrights, trademarks, service marks, patents, trade secrets, or other proprietary rights and laws. Customer shall abide by and maintain all copyright notices, information, and restrictions contained in any Vonage Content accessed through the Services. Any updates to the terms above can be found here: