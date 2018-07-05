Continually makes sure you never miss another lead on your website.
When people visit your website to get in touch, they expect you to respond immediately - even when you're out of office or in a different time zone.
Use Continually to chat live with visitors on your website and respond automatically to website visitors with just a single line of code.
This Slack app notifies you every time you get a new lead from your website through Continually. Our bot will reply automatically or you can jump in and take over the conversation.
You'll need a Continually account to use this Slack app. You can get started for free at https://continual.ly
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------------------------------FeaturesAUTOMATIC REPLIES
Create a custom bot that will reply on your behalf. Use multiple paths to reply intelligently based on what your visitors need.CHAT LIVE WITH VISITORS THROUGH SLACK
When someone opens a message or posts a question on your site, we'll post a notification to Slack. If you're ready to jump in we'll create a new channel for you to talk.WELCOME VISITORS WHEN THEY ARRIVE
Display a welcome message to help visitors who can't find what they're looking for. Use images, video, gifs, emojis and links to other content.USE CONVERSATIONS TO CAPTURE LEADS
Make it easy for customers who are interested in buying to get in touch by replacing forms with simple messages.NEW LEAD NOTIFICATIONS
We'll post to Slack the second a new lead comes inAPPOINTMENT NOTIFICATIONS
Know everytime someone books a meeting from your websiteCONTROL OVER WHO SEES WHAT
You select the channel you'd like to post to and turn notifications off at any time
-------------------About Continually
Research shows that businesses who respond faster close more sales. Today, when buyers get in touch through your website — say to request a product demo, they expect you to reply quickly, even out of hours or when they’re in a different time zone.
But most websites make customers fill out forms that ask for too much information, then when you fill them in — don’t do anything useful with it.
With Continually, you can use automated messages to respond to visitors in a way that’s personalised, low effort and most importantly — instant.What our users think
3 weeks later and £30,000 in sales leads from it — you embed it on your site and watch the leads come in” — Pat Collins, The Leads AgencyI tried standard live chat but enquiries would always come in as I was unavailable or in meetings — now I don’t have to worry about missing out on leads”— Cormac Quinn, LoyalbeMy workflow was simplified by replacing Drift, Typeform and Calendly with one tool — Continually!”— Dean, Prospr