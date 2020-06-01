Quantum Workplace allows you to quickly recognize team members, give and receive real-time feedback, and jot down a private note.Note: A Quantum Workplace account is required to use this extension. What can you do with this extension?GIVE RECOGNITION: Give some well-deserved recognition to a coworker. GIVE FEEDBACK: Send some real-time feedback to a coworker. REQUEST FEEDBACK: Ask for feedback for yourself or someone on your team. CREATE A PRIVATE NOTE: Jot down a note about a specific person that will be only visible to you.
1. Full backups of our user database will be taken every night
2. Full backups of our system databases will be taken weekly
3. Transaction log backups will be taken every hour, every day
4. Backups both full and transaction log will be compressed and moved to a private container as well as a separate data center.
a. Backup retention schedule:
i. We keep a full backup of the first of every month for 365 * 3 + 1 days
ii. Everything else (full and partial backups) is 3 * 30 + 1 days
資料封存與移除政策
Customer data is removed in accordance with contract terms and conditions or local/regional laws. Typically the standard archival/removal term is upon termination of business relationship.
資料儲存政策
Production data is stored in a MS SQL database which is fully encrypted AES-256 encryption. Backups are created nightly and encrypted at rest with AES-256.
Data Center Provider: Microsoft Azure
Geographic Information
• Production Region: East US 2
o Location: Virginia
• Geo-Redundant Backup Region: Central
o Location: Iowa