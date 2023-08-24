SharedInbox - Email for Teams

Shared Inbox for your Teams within Slack - Connect your existing team email (like help@, info@, sales@) to Slack, collaborate over external emails effortlessly!Here's why Teams :heart: SharedInbox:
:inbox_tray: Connect any Gmail, GSuite, Outlook, Yahoo! or any SMTP email in seconds.
:mailbox_with_mail: Manage all email communication from Slack.
:email: Send and Receive emails from within Slack.
:handshake: Collaborate over emails and have internal discussions on email threads.
:raising_hand: Emails as tasks: assign an owner, set statuses from Open through Resolved, and set a due date. Generate a report on task statuses across all emails, and see tasks with upcoming due dates in the SharedInbox App Home tab.
:dart: Track email delivery and opens.
All this, without ever leaving Slack!How teams use Shared Inbox:1. Customer Support
Track and respond to all your customers' messages in one Slack Channel, add one click support tickets to email replies when required. Your customers can access/track support tickets on your custom support site.
All while collaborating with your team on customer queries within Slack.
Set up support@yourcompany.com
or info@yourcompany.com
in 5 minutes.2. Sales
Centralize your sales communications and manage inbound leads effectively by quickly assigning them, while having internal conversations over email threads in Slack.
Set up sales@yourcompany.com
in 5 minutes.3. Recruitment/Hiring
Centralize candidate email applications and conversations in Slack, make hiring decisions faster with internal conversations on email threads and easily include more team members in your recruitment process when required.
Also, Auto-confirm candidate application submission with AutoReply.
Set up career@yourcompany.com
in 5 minutes.4. Operations Management
Collaborate with all external parties including partners, providers, consultants and customers from Slack, quickly compose new emails while keeping your team members in loop, chat internally about email threads and make assigning quick and transparent. Track email opens for all outgoing emails.
Set up partners@yourcompany.com
in 5 minutes.
Try SharedInbox
Today!7 Day Free Trial, cancel anytime. After that, starts at just $9/month for Unlimited Users.