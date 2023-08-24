SharedInbox - Email for Teams

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The following data are collected from Slack: team id, team name, team admin email address, and a Slack Link to your team's Slack avatar image. Additionally, channel id and channel name are collected, but only for Slack channels that have been explicitly connected to SharedInbox. These data are kept indefinitely. Users can request deletion, transfer, or access to their data at any time by contacting support@sharedinbox.co.

資料封存與移除政策 User's can also delete their data directly from the application or make a request to support@sharedinbox.co for data deletion.

資料儲存政策 We store data securely in AWS on protected servers and data management systems. These are protected against loss, destruction, access, modification or dissemination of your data by unauthorized persons. Sensitive data is also encrypted. When we transmit the data over the Internet, we encrypt it. We use SSL encryption (Secure Socket Layer) for data transmission.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS