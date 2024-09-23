資料保留政策
Data retention settings depend on the user subscription plan. 1. The Free plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 1 month. 2. The Essential plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 6 months. 3. The Professional plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 2 years. 4. The Ultimate plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 5 years.
資料封存與移除政策
The Processor undertakes that at the choice of the Controller, deletes or returns all the personal data to the Controller after the end of the provision of services relating to processing, and deletes existing copies unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the personal data.
資料儲存政策
Your data, including respondents' details and survey responses, is secure both at rest and in transit. We have a fixed backup cycle, and we regularly test backups to ensure they work as expected.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT (API Services and ChatGPT Enterprise Services)
LLM 保留設定
Data sent through the API is retained for a maximum of 30 days, after which it is deleted. OpenAI may store anonymized data for system improvement, but such data does not identify customers or users.
LLM 資料租戶政策
The models are hosted in a public cloud, which operates based on Cloudflare solutions. The data is stored and processed exclusively for service delivery purposes and is not used for model training unless the customer explicitly consents.
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI relies on subprocessors:https://platform.openai.com/subprocessors.
The solution ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection laws. Data transfers to subprocessors are protected under mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses