Survicate is a customer feedback platform that delivers survey responses, AI-powered insights, and automated reports directly into Slack — so your team stays informed and can act fast without switching tools. With the Survicate + Slack integration, you can: — Get notified the moment feedback is collected and view responses in your chosen Slack channel in real time.

— Ask Survicate's AI Research Assistant a question directly from Slack — instantly surface trends, sentiment, and key themes from your feedback data without leaving your workspace.

— Send any Slack message to Survicate's Research Hub for analysis, alongside feedback from surveys, support chats, and app reviews.

— Receive automated summary reports on a daily, weekly, or monthly schedule — no manual effort required.

— Customize notifications to alert only for specific responses — for example, when an NPS detractor responds or a low CSAT score is submitted.

— Control whether responses appear identified or anonymous depending on your team's needs. Popular use cases: — React quickly to negative feedback before it escalates into churn.

— Route feedback automatically to the right team — support, product, or CX.

— Keep leadership informed with scheduled performance summaries.

— Prioritize feature requests by surfacing the most requested themes across all feedback.