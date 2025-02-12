資料保留政策
Data will not be stored for more than the amount of time specified in our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, customer contracts, or other binding agreements.
資料封存與移除政策
By default, a customer’s data is stored indefinitely. Upon customer request, the data may be deleted up to 1 month after the request, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored.
資料儲存政策
Assembled’s data is encrypted at rest using AES-256.
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI GPT-4 (via ChatGPT Enterprise)
LLM 保留設定
OpenAI retains API data for up to 30 days for abuse and misuse monitoring, but does not use the data for training or improvement of models. We do not store or log user prompts or responses beyond what is required for operational performance.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed separately. As a ChatGPT Enterprise customer, our queries are not used to train OpenAI models. All API usage is tenant-specific and not shared across customers.
LLM 資料常駐政策
As of now, OpenAI processes and stores data in the United States. (Note: OpenAI does not currently support custom regional data residency, but this may change—double-check with OpenAI if data residency is a contractual requirement.)