資料保留政策
Customers can customize their data retention policy by contacting our support team. By default test results are retained for 1 year with the latest test result for each test configuration being retained indefinitely until it is deleted by the customer or the account is deactivated.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is removed from our database as soon as a customer requests to delete an artifact such as a test case, test configuration, or test result. It will be completely removed from all backups within 1 week of the request.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored across multiple AWS availability zones in a relational database and backed up once a day. Backups are kept for 1 week.