Toast for GitHub

GitHub pull request updates, code review reminders, team dynamics and stats. Toast combines happy user experience with clean UI, so you know at a glance what's on your plate.For the Hacker - Contextual DMs for Pull Requests activity and @mentions - No noise, only pings that require your attention - No noise, seriously, Toast aggregates notifications - Support for threaded replies you're following - Daily digest of what the team needs from you - Slash commands to get an overview of your workFor the Team - Stats on team pipeline, blockers, unhealthy dynamics - Identify stale PRs - Bird’s eye view of team blockers with /toast teamFor Focus & Peace of Mind - Reminds teammates to follow up, so you don’t have to - No noisy public channels with activity irrelevant to you - What your team needs from you, right in the Toast app home - Find merged PRs, track work in progress, even peek your teammates' platesNo overhead. No anxiety. No noise. Get your Toast today. :bread: