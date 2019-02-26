Toast for GitHub

GitHub pull request updates, code review reminders, team dynamics and stats.

Toast combines happy user experience with clean UI,

so you know at a glance what's on your plate. For the Hacker

- Contextual DMs for Pull Requests activity and @mentions

- No noise, only pings that require your attention

- No noise, seriously, Toast aggregates notifications

- Support for threaded replies you're following

- Daily digest of what the team needs from you

- Slash commands to get an overview of your work For the Team

- Stats on team pipeline, blockers, unhealthy dynamics

- Identify stale PRs

- Bird’s eye view of team blockers with /toast team For Focus & Peace of Mind

- Reminds teammates to follow up, so you don’t have to

- No noisy public channels with activity irrelevant to you

- What your team needs from you, right in the Toast app home

- Find merged PRs, track work in progress, even peek your teammates' plates No overhead. No anxiety. No noise.

Get your Toast today. :bread: