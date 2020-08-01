隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 All data for deactivated workspaces retained for 7 years (including data of all users of the particular workspace). Workspace considered as deactivated automatically upon the Slack application uninstallation.

資料封存與移除政策 All data related to the particular workspace (including data of all workspace users) will be deleted within 30 business days upon request (from all storages, including backups).

資料儲存政策 Customer data, which includes user profiles information, uploaded assets, activity history is stored in our infrastructure and can be accessed only for authorized staff in the case of particular business needs. Data backups also stored within our protected infrastructure for 30 days and then deleted automatically.

資料中心位置 美國