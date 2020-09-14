隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain all data by default to ensure you have continuous access to historical reports and automated insights. This allows for long-term performance tracking and consistent service delivery. We keep this information as long as your account remains active or as needed to provide our services and meet business requirements.

資料封存與移除政策 We follow a "request-to-remove" model. If you wish to have your data deleted or archived, you can submit a request through our support channels or account settings. Once a request is received, we will identify and remove the data from our active production systems. Please note that data may persist in encrypted backups for a limited time (typically 30–90 days) before being permanently overwritten.

資料儲存政策 All data is stored and managed using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS’s secure infrastructure to provide high availability and protect against data loss. Your information is protected using industry-standard encryption both at rest and in transit, and internal access is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Claude Sonnet, OpenAI GPT, Meta Llama, xAI, Grok, Google Gemini

LLM 保留設定 Metadata such as usage counts and timestamps may be retained for billing and analytics purposes. Users can request complete data deletion in accordance with our Privacy Policy and applicable data protection regulations.

LLM 資料租戶政策 All customer data processed by Jepto's LLM features is strictly isolated on a per-workspace basis. Each Slack workspace's data is logically separated and never commingled with data from other customers. LLM queries are processed in isolated contexts.