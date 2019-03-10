Advanced Poll

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

資料封存與移除政策 You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services