Metadata about your Slack workspace and Slack access token is deleted once the Sigma app for Slack is removed from the Sigma Admin page. Sigma maintains telemetry data for performance analytics and product improvements.

), you may take advantage of your right to know, access, delete, correct, limit, or portability and to submit an appeal of a denial of your privacy rights, please contact us by email at privacy@sigmacomputing.com or use this link (

資料儲存政策

Sigma does not store cloud data warehouse data. Sigma app for Slack will store the Slack access token and the metadata about the Slack workspace (e.g. workspace ID, user ID of the Sigma app for Slack in that workspace, etc). Additionally, telemetry data (e.g. workspace ID of the event, what org it is mapped to, user ID of the relevant message, etc) is collected for performance and product improvement reasons.. All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256. Sigma maintains this data per the Data retention policy detailed previously.