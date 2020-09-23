GoToAssist by LogMeIn offers an effective, zero-download web console for support agents to provide instant, real-time support to their customers. With GoToAssist, you can gain control of a remote PC or Mac over the internet in seconds, without the need to install any software.
Slack integration provides frictionless, direct connection to an internal customer via a simple Slack command launching a remote control session with convenient session management features.
Requirement: You must have an active GoToAssist account (trial or paid) to use this app.
Contact information at rescue-slack-appdev@logmein.com