Need feedback from your customers? Some user research? What about a quick team poll? People who care about interactions do it with Typeform. Create beautiful forms, surveys, and quizzes. Then send the results straight to Slack. Notify channels or direct messages with real-time responses—and have the right person react in an instant. All your respondents' answers appear wherever you want, so you don't have to spend time in other apps to fish out missing info. And now, you can even collect responses to your typeforms directly in Slack. Simply install the app in your workspace, and let your team submit that quick catering feedback, IT ticket or suggestion for the next team building activity without leaving Slack. Typeform + Slack. The easy way to keep your team in the loop. Typeform AI can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.