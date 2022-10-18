隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Any data collected is persistent over the duration that the app is installed and active within the Simian account. Once the app is uninstalled from the Simian account all data is purged.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can request removal of their data at any time by contacting support@gosimian.com or uninstalling the Slack integration within their Simian account.

資料儲存政策 The Simian / Slack app only collects data necessary to connect and deliver notifications from Simian to a specified Slack channel in your workspace. No personal, company, account, contact or any other data is accessed, stored and/or used by the Simian / Slack integration. Only channel endpoint data is collected and retained in Simian for use in delivery of notifications.

資料託管公司 AWS