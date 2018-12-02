Wix Answers is a cloud-based help desk software that enables businesses of all sizes to support their customers. You can set up and integrate a Help Center, multi-channel Ticketing System, and Call Center, all in one place.
Integrating Wix Answers with Slack allows you to streamline your workflow and keep team members informed by creating notifications in a dedicated Slack channel each time a ticket is created or replied to.
A Wix Answers account (trial or paid) is required to use this app.
By enabling this app, you agree to the Wix Answers Terms of Use (https://www.wix.com/wixanswers/main/terms-of-use
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Contact Wix Answers developers at support@wixanswers.com