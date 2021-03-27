Follow Bot delivers social media notifications straight to your Slack channels. Follow accounts across Instagram, YouTube, BlueSky, X, Reddit, and Twitch — get notified the moment they post. How it works: Add Follow Bot to your workspace

Use /follow to pick a platform and account

New posts appear in your chosen channel automatically

Built for teams that live in Slack. No dashboards, no context switching — just real-time alerts where your conversations already happen. Supported Platforms:

• Instagram

• YouTube

• BlueSky

• X (formerly Twitter)

• Reddit

• Twitch Pricing:

$10/month after a 30-day free trial. Cancel your subscription at any time by deleting the app or managing your stripe subscriptions.