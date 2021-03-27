資料保留政策
Follow bot has a goal of respecting user information. Only provided data and permissions necessary for the functionality of the application are accessed via the Slack API. Stalker retains no personal information or Slack messages that do not interact with Follow bot directly. Data will not be made available to outside parties.
資料封存與移除政策
Please email us at privacy@followbot.io with your request for data deletion.
資料儲存政策
The data necessary for app functionality is sent securely from the slack API to AWS cloud services. Data stored includes: Team Name, Team ID, Bot Access Token, Permission scopes, and Stripe Subscription ID. Accounts added through stalker will having the following information stored: User ID, User Name, Targeted Social Account, Targeted Social Platform, Channel ID, Channel Name.