Jaunt is a clean, simple Slack App for coordinating carpool rides with other members of your team. Remove the clutter of organizing rides to an event in chat; Jaunt makes organizing and coordinating ridesharing easy, simple, and effective. Getting Started

- Add Jaunt to your workspace

- Type /jaunt in a channel chat window

- Fill out a description of your event, including the location and what time it starts

- Members can volunteer to be drivers

- Members can join cars and carpool to the event Features

- Multiple drivers per event

- Variable quantity of seats in each car

- Drivers can attach a payment app handle to promote cost-sharing

- Post a link in other channels to spread the word