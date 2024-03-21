資料保留政策
We process and store your Personal Data to the extent that it is required to (i) provide you access to and use of our Websites and Products; (ii) download and use our Apps; (iii) perform the requested Services pursuant to our contractual obligations; and (iv) fulfill our legal obligations.
Under certain circumstances, your personal information will be securely stored and isolated from any further processing until deletion is possible. For example, when we have a legitimate interest in the storage of your Personal Data for as long as it is subject to retention requirements or storage for evidence, fraud prevention, or security purposes. Thereafter, your Personal Data will be deleted from our systems.
資料封存與移除政策
When a users requests full data deletion, their fax files (live and backup) will be permanently deleted in 10 working days, but their fax records will be retained for a minimum of one year to comply with local regulations.
資料儲存政策
Fax files at rest are encrypted using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). To protect data in transit between Fax.Plus apps (currently mobile, API, or web) and our servers, Fax.Plus uses Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) for data transfer, creating a secure tunnel protected by 128-bit or higher Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption.