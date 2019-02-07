Backlog
is an online project management tool helping teams collaborate to release high-quality software and web projects, faster.
Backlog provides everything you need for an effective development workflow, including project management, bug tracking, task management, and version control, rolled into one app. With premium features like Gantt charts, burndown charts, and custom fields, teams can customize, optimize, and track their entire development cycle from beginning to end.
With Backlog's integration for Slack, your team can get real-time updates on Backlog issues right in Slack.
Receive notifications when your team:
- creates an issue,
- updates an issue,
- comments on issues,
- deletes issues,
- and more!
How to enable Backlog's integration for Slack
1. Open the Project Settings page of your Backlog project
2. Select the "Integrations" tab and then Slack
3. Click the "Add Slack Integration" button
4. Select a workspace, channel, and events you'd like to receive notification about
5. Click the "Save" button Note:
You must be a Project Administrator to enable this integration.
You can also find these instructions and more details in our Slack support article, here.