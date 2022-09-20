隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Customer data is retained for the period of service provided to the customer, plus 60 days after the termination of the service, to ensure the customer can get any residual data desired within a reasonable time after termination. By default, mail and calendar bodies are deleted 15 days after ingestion. Activity metadata and derived data (names, email addresses, titles, phone numbers, dates, subject lines) and CRM data are kept within People.ai throughout the period of the services. However, the specific agreement will be defined in the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA), Sections 5 and 7.

資料封存與移除政策 Encyrpted AWS-native backup systems are utilized, with no off-site backup service, and maintained in a 7-day rolling backup retention period. Backups are automatically deleted per the Data Retention Policy and the signed end-user service agreement (EUSA) with the customer.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored in compliance with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. It is stored in AWS S3 bucket, logically separated by customer, and encrypted with a unique key per tenant, managed through AWS KMS. All data is anonymized in every storage according to GDPR policies.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini via Azure OpenAI Service (Microsoft Azure).

LLM 保留設定 Data is retained only as necessary for service operation and security monitoring and is not used to train AI models.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is processed within Microsoft Azure infrastructure using standard cloud security and access controls.