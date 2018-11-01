隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data for 35 days of backup in-case of retention required and take 24 hour data backups.

資料封存與移除政策 We remove data after 35 days of backup in-case of retention required.

資料儲存政策 We store data on SOC3 cloud servers, behind firewalls and have strong storage and retention policies.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 AWS