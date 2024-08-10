Upvote is Slack-native polling app that gives you a smooth experience with visually appealing polls.
Our users praise Upvote for its clean layout, effortless poll setup and Slack-first design.Features
:zap: Quick Polls
- quickly poll your team for meeting times, preferences, event RSVP
:bulb: Open Polls
- let your teammates propose and vote on questions for AMA sessions, topics for meetings, or any kind of ideas.
:alarm_clock: Scheduled & Recurring Polls
- check your team's pulse with recurring polls. Analyze results in the dashboard or export results to CSV.
:disguised_face: Anonymous Polls
- all polls can be set to anonymous to encourage participation and honesty
:small_red_triangle: :avocado: :basketball: :tada: :raised_hand: Custom upvote emoji
- make it more fun by using any Slack emoji as the upvote icon Pricing
Start with the Free Plan
, no credit-card required.
Check out features and pricing on our website https://upvote.chat