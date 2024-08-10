隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We use Slack profile data for our users in order to show names and profile images in app's interfaces. After you stop using the app, the data is kept on our cloud servers until sufficient time has passed for the data to be safely deleted.

資料封存與移除政策 We will archive, export or remove any data upon your request within 2 weeks of request.

資料儲存政策 After you submit information via our app, your information is encrypted through secure connections. We implement security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your personal data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party we will notify you within 72 hours of the incident being reported.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 All our data is hosted on cloud servers provided by Vultr.com ( https://www.vultr.com/company/about-us/ )

資料託管公司 Vultr.com

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no