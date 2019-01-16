**Have you ever gotten an AWS bill and thought: this is Bulls*it**? :thinking_face:
Say bye :wave: to AWS | GCP | Azure bill shocks.
**CBill helps Engineering teams stay on top of their clouds** - right from Slack. How?
:alarm_clock: **Alerts based on forecasts** - before it's too late
:moneybag: **Deep dive with reports** - no PHD required
**How does CBill Work?**
We connect to your AWS, GCP or Azure account with a one-click configuration setup, giving you visibility into what's going on in your cloud.
We only require read-only permissions to your billing resources. These can be revoked at any time.
We use this data to help you to stay on top of your cloud accounts in a convenient way, alerting you when anything changes.
Visit https://computebill.com
for more information and to contact us.