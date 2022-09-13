隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Hawke.ai maintains the data collected using appropriate security measures. Hawke.ai actively processes data on accounts that are active within the last six months. Beyond that point, Hawke.ai archives the account. Full data deletion can be requested as noted below.

資料封存與移除政策 Individuals have the right to delete their account and data related to that account using the platform or by submitting a support ticket to support@hawke.ai.

資料儲存政策 Hawke.ai collects personal information primarily by information actively provided by its customers, such as contact information, and information disclosed during support calls. Hawke.ai uses a third party payment processor and does not itself collect or retain payment details such as credit card numbers. Hawke.ai uses cookies to facilitate Customer access to our services, and to track how Customers use our services so we can improve them.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Firebase