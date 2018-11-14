資料保留政策
Our company uses customer information solely within the scope necessary for the execution of our services.
Within the limits necessary for service fulfillment, we may create documents or similar materials containing confidential information.
In such cases, the confidential information described in the documents will also be treated as confidential.
If duplication or other actions exceeding the necessary scope for service execution are required, we will obtain prior written consent from the customer.
資料封存與移除政策
Our company will return the documents and materials to the other party upon their request. If the confidential information is stored on the contracting party's equipment or on the equipment for our service, we will ensure it is completely deleted.
資料儲存政策
MINAGINE will storage Customer Data in accordance with Privacy mark. (reviewed by JIPDEC)