資料保留政策
All data may be downloaded from the Litmus platform before the Retention Policy automatically deletes the data from the system.
Please note that our regular backups may contain data after deletion until those backups have been removed by the retention policy. Please see the Backup Data Retention schedule below for more information.
Personal Data: Names and email addresses are stored indefinitely until deleted by the account holder.
Email Previews: All Email Previews results are deleted after 6 months.
Builder: HTML and assets are stored indefinitely until deleted by the user.
Proof: Stored indefinitely until deleted by the user.
Checklist: All Checklists are deleted after 6 months.
Spam Testing: All Spam Tests are deleted after 6 months.
Email Analytics: Raw campaign data is deleted after 14 months.
All data can be deleted manually. Please see the Manually Deleting Data section for more information.
Backup Data Retention
Point-In-Time Backups: 10 days
Weekly Cross-Region Backups: 1 month
Monthly Cross-Region Backups: 4 months
資料封存與移除政策
If you would like to remove your data before the dates noted in the Data Retention Policy you can do so in the Litmus platform. Please refer to our Help documentation at help.litmus.com or email hello@litmus.com for further assistance.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored and processed in the United States. We use Amazon’s AWS as our PaaS and IaaS. All Litmus customer data is stored and processed in AWS’s US-EAST-1 region.
資料託管詳細資料
Public Cloud Service Provider