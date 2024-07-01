Standup & Prosper

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently.

資料封存與移除政策 All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently. For explicit data removal outside of the policy, contact security@standup-and-prosper.com

資料儲存政策 Data is hosted and stored in our cloud provider. Sensitive data such as credit cards and credentials are encrypted and follow best practices put forward by NIST and our security team as well as the local regulations in your country.

資料中心位置 瑞士, 愛爾蘭, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no