隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data for as long as necessary for the purposes detailed in our Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required by law. We try to capture and retain the least amount of data possible for the app to work properly.

資料封存與移除政策 In some cases, you may be able to request that we remove your personal data from our systems. As with correcting your data, you can delete your data yourselves via your DeployHQ account. In other cases, though, please feel free to contact us via support@deployhq.com.

資料儲存政策 No method of electronic storage can be 100% secure, however, we have sophisticated and detailed security and development policies that govern our systems to help ensure your data is as secure as it can be.