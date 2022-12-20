Troopr Assistant

資料保留政策
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services in accordance with our privacy policy and GDPR compliance. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@troopr.io.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon termination of Troopr account, we shall in no later that 30 calendar days delete all content permanently from active systems.
資料儲存政策
Troopr's infrastructure is hosted exclusively by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and all data in transit and data at rest is encrypted using the most up-to-date protocols (specifically TLS V1.2 and AES-256).