Get more done with your partners, sales reps, and marketing teams with Crossbeam
for Slack. Crossbeam is a Partner Ecosystem Platform that helps companies find overlapping customers and prospects while keeping the rest of their data private and secure.
Using Crossbeam for Slack:
- Conduct instant and accurate account mapping with partners.
Find out who owns your target accounts at partner companies, then use Slack Connect to collaborate and co-sell with them.
- Seize on new shared opportunities as soon as they emerge.
Notifications to shared channels in Slack Connect allow you to discover and discuss new overlapping opportunities with your partners as they happen.
- Grow your partner-influenced pipeline.
Find overlaps for accounts on-demand by searching with the
/crossbeam
slash command to shorten sales cycles and influence partner-sourced revenue.
- Activate and accelerate co-marketing motions with partners.
Use Crossbeam insights in Slack to easily collaborate on partner marketing activities throughout the customer journey.
As a heads up, you must have a Crossbeam account to use Crossbeam for Slack. Register for Crossbeam here
and invite your partners today.