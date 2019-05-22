Karl – Kudos and Recognition

Karl is a Slack-native kudos and employee recognition app that helps teams build a stronger, more positive culture. Recognize teammates for great work, celebrate wins, and reinforce company values, all without leaving Slack.
Use Karl to give kudos, boost morale, and keep recognition visible across your organization.
Key features:
• Give kudos, shoutouts, and praise to teammates
• Tag kudos with company values
• Built-in GIF search for fun recognition
• Monthly kudos leaderboards
• Track kudos given and received
• In-depth analytics on engagement and values
• Stream kudos live on TVs and dashboards
• Easy access to values and recognition inside Slack
Karl is free for 60 days, no credit card required.
View full pricing here: https://trykarl.com/pricing