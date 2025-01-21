Manage your work with YouTrack, the project management tool packed with features that streamline your work and increase your team’s productivity on any project.
Add the YouTrack app to your Slack workspace and get the most out of both applications. Divert your notifications from email to Slack and view all of your YouTrack updates as direct messages.
To use this app, you should have an active YouTrack Cloud or Server instance. YouTrack is free for teams of 10 users and includes free AI assistance powered by JetBrains AI. You can register a new YouTrack instance at https://www.jetbrains.com/youtrack/
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The YouTrack app does not use Slack email addresses to sync user accounts. Instead, users will need to authorize the app by logging in with their YouTrack accounts.
The YouTrack app also shows you issue previews when the user who posts a link to the issue in Slack authorizes the app to display the content to other users.
For a list of available commands, type /youtrack.
Disclaimer: We are currently performing internal testing on a feature that lets users create issues and articles using AI-generated summaries of messages and threads. These summaries may contain inaccuracies or incomplete information. Testers are encouraged to verify the content independently for accuracy and reliability.