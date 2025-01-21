There are several regulations that are enforced by various governing bodies that define rules for the protection of personal data. One of the latest is the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This regulation applies to the storage and processing of information that can be used to identify an individual, whether directly or indirectly. It doesn't necessarily require that you change how you process data, but you do need to be more transparent about it. To support user authentication and authorization, YouTrack stores personal data. As a data controller, you are responsible for the collection, use, disclosure, retention, and protection of this information. The purpose of this guide is to provide an overview of the features that have been implemented in YouTrack to help you manage personal data responsibly. This is by no means a comprehensive checklist that ensures your compliance with GDPR and other regulations for data protection. We provide these guidelines to answer basic questions and help you use the features that are built into YouTrack in an effective way.