Linear is a purpose-built tool for planning and building products. Connect Linear and Slack for effortless collaboration and to keep everyone aligned on the current state of work.Mention Linear in Slack to drive work forward
• @Linear file a bug for this and assign me
• @Linear who usually works on notifications issues?
• @Linear summarize this conversation in a new document on the Billing API project Sync threads for immediate updates
• Sync a Slack thread to a Linear issue
• Replies, screenshots, and files posted in Slack will cross-post to the synced Linear issue
• Linear will post important status updates as replies to the threadShare progress with others
• Automatically share project updates from Linear to Slack to keep your whole company informed
• Issue and project links posted in Slack expand to show key details like assignee and project health
• Send team, project, and view notifications to dedicated Slack channelsUse Linear's MCP server with Slackbot
• Access your Linear data when chatting with Slackbot
• Use tools like
list_issues
,
list_projects
, and
get_status_updates
to find issues, projects, and updates across your workspace and keep up with progress
• Create or update issues with
save_issue
− directly from the chat window
Watch a demo and read more about our Slack integration at https://linear.app/docs/slack
.Disclaimer: Linear uses LLMs that have the potential to generate inaccurate results.