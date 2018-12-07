Breezy HR Notifier

The Breezy Slack Notifier gives you a personal, private way to be notified about and react to common Breezy hiring tasks without ever leaving Slack.Here are a few quick examples:* Get notified about new candidates
* Move candidates between stages or assign them to team members
* Share team feedback regarding candidates
* View & reply to candidate emails & text messages
* See and respond to @-mentions from your teammates
* Get remindersThere's SO much awesome packed in here. We know you're going to love it.