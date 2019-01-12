/tefter <command> or its shorter equivalent
/t <command>.Begin with
/t help to list some of the ways you can interact with it.LoginAny Slack workspace member who wishes to contribute to the team's content
/t login to connect your accounts.Το invite members of your workspace to your Tefter organization, read here.Adding bookmarks
/t <url>Searching
/t search <query> command or mention the
@tefter bot to search.
Yo @tefter search functional programmingThere's a short version of the search command. It's just s.
/t s agileCreating an alias
/t alias <alias> <url_pattern>Example:
/t alias api-docs https://tefter.io/docs/apior with a dynamic alias
/t alias docs/rails https://api.rubyonrails.org?q={{*}}Resolving an alias
/t <alias_pattern>Example:
/t docs/rails/link_toor by mentioning
@tefter
@tefter docs/rails/link_toListing all aliases
/t aliasesor by mentioning
@tefter
@tefter aliasesListing the most popular bookmarks
/t newsOur ranking algorithm factors in recency, likes and views.
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。