Bring the black box of Infusionsoft to life with Funnel Cake by notifying your team of key contact actions and change those actions instantly right inside Slack.InfusionSoft is the "#1 all-in-one CRM & marketing automation platform for small business".Funnel Cake connects InfusionSoft with Slack so you can see when contacts engage with your automation and then manage your pipeline in Slack without switching to InfusionSoft.Send a message to Slack to inform about contacts progress though pipeline.Add Notes, change opportunity stages and apply tags directly in Slack in response to message from your pipeline automation. Message also contains hyperlink to InfusionSoft contact record.Interact with the Funnel Cake Bot to find, create, and update contacts.Find contacts, create pipeline channels in Slack, invite Slack users to pipeline channels with /funnelcake [command]Put your automation and prospecting on autopilot with Funnel Cake.Learn more about Funnel Cake on our support page.Pricing funnelcake.strena.com/pricing